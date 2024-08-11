Sri Lankan pirates attack, loot Nagapattinam fishermen in 2nd incident in a week

CHENNAI: Just two days after a similar ambush, Sri Lankan pirates attacked four fishermen from Arukattuthurai, Nagapattinam while they were fishing in mid-sea near the Kodiakkarai coast on Saturday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The attack was carried out by sea pirates who arrived in four boats with knives and other weapons and ambushed the fishermen. The pirates looted 700 kg of nets, GPS devices, mobile phones, gold chains, rings, and other valuables from the fishermen's boats.

The injured fishermen were identified as Sivashankar, Rajagopal, Dhanasekaran, and Selva Krishnan and have been admitted to a government hospital.

The Vedaranyam Coastal Police are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a group of fishermen from Arukattuthurai who were fishing at Kodiakkarai near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district were attacked by armed Sri Lankan pirates. They also looted fishing equipment including GPS, nets and mobile phones, worth approximately one lakh rupees, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The fishermen were rescued and one among them, Anbalagan, who sustained head injuries, was admitted to the Vedaranyam GH. The Coastal Security Group (CSG) has registered a case and informed its counterpart in Sri Lanka.