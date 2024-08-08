Nagapattinam fisherman injured in attack by Sri Lankan pirates; items worth Rs 1 lakh looted

CHENNAI: A fisherman, Anbalagan, from Tamil Nadu has been hospitalised following an attack by Sri Lankan sea pirates early on Thursday. The pirates also took away fishing equipment including GPS devices and fishing nets, worth approximately one lakh rupees, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The pirate attack occurred when Anbalagan and and other fishers were fishing in the southeast area of the sea at Kodiakkarai near Vedaranyam, according to a complaint filed.

On Thursday afternoon, Anbalagan (48), Sanakiyan (32), Amudhakumar (58), and Bakyaraj (40), all hailing from Arukattuthurai village in Nagapattinam district, along with Nagaraj (60) from Thethakudi South, had set out to fish on their fiber boat from Arukattuthurai beach.

They were fishing at a point approximately 20 nautical miles east of Arukattuthurai when five Sri Lankans, who spoke Tamil, arrived in a boat. Three of them got onto the fishermen's boat, ordered them to take out their nets, and hit Anbalagan on the head with a bamboo stick.

They threatened the other fishermen with swords and hooks and then looted the following items from their boat; 400 kg of fish, a navigation device, a battery, a torchlight, a stove, various ropes, and other equipment. The total cost of the items stolen is approximately one lakh rupees.

Post the attack, the fishermen managed to return to Arukattuthurai by midnight with the help of fellow fishers. They then reported the incident to the village council.

The injured Anbalagan was admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital where he was administered three stitches on his forehead and is currently undergoing further treatment.

The Vedaranyam Coastal Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

