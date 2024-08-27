Begin typing your search...

    Sri Lankan Navy detain 8 TN fishermen for alleged border violation

    The fishermen were detained and their fishing vessel was taken to the Mannar Naval Camp.

    27 Aug 2024
    CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has recently arrested eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu, alleging that they were fishing across the borders.

    The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has indeed stirred concern among the fishing communities.

