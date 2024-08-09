SR announces unreserved special trains between Tambaram and Tiruchirappalli; check details here

CHENNAI: Unreserved special trains would be operated between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli on Friday and Sunday to clear the extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No. 06007 Tambaram-Tiruchchirappalli MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tambaram at 11.00 pm on Friday and reach Tiruchirappalli at 06.40 am the next day (1 service). The train will arrive at Villupuram at 12.50/12.55 am and Mayiladuthurai at 03.55/03.57 am.

In return direction, Train No 06008 Tiruchirappalli-Tambaram MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tiruchirappalli at 10.30 pm on Sunday and reach Tambaram at 05.50 am the next day (1 service). The train will reach Mayiladuthurai at 12.33/12.35 am and Villupuram at 03.10/03.15 am, added the statement.