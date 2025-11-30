SR announces extension of weekly special trains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has extended the service of several weekly special trains operated in Tamil Nadu.

Train No 08311 Sambalpur (Odisha) – Erode Special, operated on Wednesdays, has been extended from December 3 to 31.

The train timings have been revised, and it would arrive Perambur at 01.45/01.50 pm, Katpadi at 04.30/04.40 pm and Jolarpettai at 04.30/04.40 pm.

Train No 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Special, operated on Fridays, will continue its operations from December 5 to January 2. The train with revised timings would reach Jolarpettai at 05.58/06.00 pm, Katpadi at 07.05/07.15 pm and Perambur at 09.10/09.15 pm.

Train No 08581 Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru Special (via Katpadi and Jolarpettai), operated on Sundays, has been extended until December 28. Train No 08582 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special (via Jolarpettai and Katpadi), operated on Mondays, has been extended until December 29.

Advance reservations for the special trains are open from the Southern Railway End, added the release.