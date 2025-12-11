Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2025 2:52 PM IST
    SR announces express train reschedule due to late running of pairing train
    Train No 03260 SMVT Bengaluru - Danapur Express ( via Jolarpettai / Katpadi / Perambur) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 23.50 hrs today 11th December 2025 is rescheduled to leave at 05.30 hrs tomorrow 12th December 2025 due to late running of pairing train ( late by 05 hours and 40 minutes)

