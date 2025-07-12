Spying row: Ramadoss to file police complaint in person; Anbumani camp seeks probe

CHENNAI: A day after PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that his house was bugged with audio tapping devices to spy on him, the senior leader has decided to lodge a police complaint in person at the office of the DGP.

Rejecting reports in a section of the media on Saturday morning that the senior leader has already filed an online complaint with the police, a close aide clarified that a complaint would be filed in person.

The source refused to confirm when the complaint would be filed but revealed that Ramadoss would visit Chennai to lodge the complaint. "Common public would use online platforms for complaints. Why would a leader like Iyah (Ramadoss) prefer online complaints, instead of filing it in person," he asked.

On Friday, speaking to reporters in Virudhachalam, Ramadoss claimed that a device was placed precisely to eavesdrop on him. The device, which seems expensive, was discovered on June 9, said sources, adding that the device was near the land phone often used by Ramadoss. Sources added further that the highly sophisticated bug has an international SIM card attached to it.

Though he did not name anyone, the implication that the finger of suspicion was pointed at his estranged son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss was not lost on any.

Raising another complaint, the faction led by Ramadoss said his official social media accounts and passwords were with the Anbumani loyalists whom he had sacked. The senior leader, who is involved in an increasingly ugly power struggle with his son Anbumani, posted from his official ‘X’ handle @drramadoss last on May 28.

As per sources, Ramadoss would also seek the police to recover his social media accounts.

Anbumani loyalist demands investigation:

Meanwhile, PMK spokesperson K Balu, who has sided with party president Anbumani Ramadoss, expressed shock over the allegation of tapping and condemned such a bid if that had indeed occurred.

"He (Ramadoss) is a senior leader in the State. Planting a spying device shows inadequate security at his residence. The government has a responsibility to find out the truth and identify persons behind the tapping - if any device was planted," he said.

He demanded that the government form a committee of cybersecurity experts and take severe action against the persons if such a device was actually planted as alleged.

Also Read:

House bugged: Ramadoss’s explosive allegation roils PMK

PMK plot thickens as Ramadoss brings in daughter Srigandhi

Anbumani can’t use my name as suffix if he won’t heed my words, says Ramadoss