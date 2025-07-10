Anbumani can’t use my name as suffix if he won’t heed my words, says Ramadoss

TIRUCHY: Issuing an ultimatum to his son, PMK Founder President S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that if Anbumani does not heed his words, he should use only his father’s initial but not his name as a suffix. The senior leader reminded him that Anbumani is just a working president of PMK, adding that the post has its own limits.

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam on the sidelines of the party’s General Council meeting, Ramadoss asserted that he would take a decision on the alliance in due course, asserting his authority to make the call.

He claimed that PMK is the only party that used to fight for the rights of the working-class people. So, every cadre is told to popularise the party’s policy among the masses and asked to live among the public to learn their difficulties and solve them, the PMK founder said.

Hitting out at Anbumani’s statement that claiming that his father had become a child now, Ramadoss, the senior, said that the same child had appointed him (Anbumani) as the president of the party three years back, and he should not forget it. “If he (Anbumani) does not listen to me, he should not use my name as the suffix but as a father, I can allow him to use my initial”, Ramadoss said. He added that Anbumani cannot take any decision in the party as he is just a working president and underscored that he should realise that.

Meanwhile, Ramadoss urged the Union government to increase MSP for cotton and open the newly constructed DPCs. He also demanded that Kumbakonam district be bifurcated, comprising Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, and Papanasam taluks. He also appealed to the State government to operate a free bus service to visit the Navagraha temples across Kumbakonam.

In the meantime, Ramadoss stated that the party’s women’s wing conference, scheduled for August 10, would attract a large gathering.