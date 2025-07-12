House bugged: Ramadoss’s explosive allegation roils PMK

CHENNAI: The tussle within the PMK between party founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss hit an all-time low on Friday, with the senior-most politician in the State complaining that his house was secretly bugged using hidden mics attached to foreign devices.

The allegation comes at a time when the PMK is virtually divided between factions led by Ramadoss and his estranged son Anbumani.

Addressing reporters in Virudhachalam on Friday, Ramadoss claimed that a device was placed precisely to eavesdrop on him. “The device, which seems expensive, was discovered on June 9,” Ramadoss said, adding that they were investigating further.

The device was near the land phone often used by Ramadoss, said PMK sources, adding that a Chennai-based cyber security team was brought in to sweep Ramadoss’s Thailapuram residence to see if any other bugs had been planted.

The highly sophisticated bug has an international SIM card attached to it, sources said. “Ayya is now on a tour and will decide on lodging a police complaint. Similarly, the official social media accounts and their passwords are with functionaries whom he sacked. Soon, a complaint will be lodged with the State police to retrieve the social media accounts,” an office-bearer told DT Next.

Earlier in the day, Anbumani issued a foundation day message to the cadre, urging them to be united to mark the completion of 36 years of existence. He assured the cadres that he was with them while reminding them he had no one except the cadres. “We will work united to create history; no doubt, “ he said in his message. PMK will enter its 37th year on July 16.

He also praised Ramadoss for launching the party as a massive people’s movement. “Iyah’s (Ramadoss) aim while launching the party was to ensure social justice, protect the rights of the people, and reclaim lost rights.

“I will start a statewide march to reclaim the rights on July 25, which is Iyah’s birthday, and end it on November 1, which is Tamil Nadu Day,” he added.