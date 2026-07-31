SPP to conduct trial against Balaji: State to SC

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by additional advocate general for Tamil Nadu, Hairpriya Padmanabhan, that the government has appointed a special public prosecutor (SPP) to conduct the trial against the former minister, and if the need arises, it is willing to appoint an additional public prosecutor (APP) for expeditious disposal of the case.

Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for one Y Balaji, said that the main issue was not the appointment of SPP or APP, but the clubbing of cases related to the scam, as they have named more than 2,000 accused in the matter to delay the proceedings.

The bench said it would hear the matter in detail on August 11.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Y Balaji, challenging the Madras High Court order of March 28, 2025, which dismissed pleas against the clubbing of multiple chargesheets in cases related to the alleged scam.