Spl trains from Chennai Central-Kochuveli & Tambaram-Mangaluru cancelled on these days; check here for details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced that as part of maintenance works for the month of June over various sections in Chennai Division few trains have been fully cancelled.

Train services from Chennai Central - Kochuveli & Tambaram - Mangaluru stand cancelled in the following days:

*Train No. 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kochuveli Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.45 hrs on 26th June and 03rd July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

*Train No. 06044 Kochuveli - Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 18.25 hrs on 27th June and 04th July, 2024 is fully cancelled.

*Train No. 06047 Tambaram - Mangaluru Jn Special scheduled to leave Tambaram at 13.55 hrs on 28th and 30th June, 2024 is fully cancelled.

*Train No. 06048 Mangaluru Jn - Tambaram Special scheduled to leave Mangaluru Jn at 12.00 hrs on 29th June and 01st July, 2024 is fully cancelled.