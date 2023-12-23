Spl court to frame charges against Ponmudy's MP son in PMLA case

CHENNAI: A special court here, on Friday, adjourned a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Gautham Sigamani, Kallakurichi MP and the son of convicted former Minister K Ponmudy, for framing of charges.

Appearing before Additional Special Judge T Malaravalantina, Sigamani’s counsel sought adjournment as his client was not available. However, the judge observed that the case could not be postponed for long and posted it for January 4 for framing of charges.

The judge also directed Sigamani to appear for the next hearing. In 2012, the DVAC registered a complaint against Ponmudy for helping his son, other family members, and aides to quarry red sand in Villupuram illegally when he was the Minister for Mines and Minerals between February 13, 2007, and May 15, 2007, thereby incurring a loss of Rs 28.36 crore to the State exchequer.

Based on the DVAC complaint, the ED filed a case against Ponmudy and his son.

ED sleuths also raided Ponmudy properties in Chennai and Villupuram, and quizzed him.

The agency had filed a charge sheet of 90 pages against Sigamani in the principal sessions court in Chennai.

Principal Judge S Alli transferred the trial to a special court constituted to hear cases against MP and MLAs in Chennai.