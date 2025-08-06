Special trains to Tiruvannamalai for Pournami Girivalam

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of the passengers during Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai.

An experimental stoppage would be provided for Rameswaram-Banaras weekly superfast express, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06130 Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on August 9 (Saturday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am the same day (one service).

In the return direction, Train No 06129 Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on August 9 (Saturday) and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm the same day (one service).

Train No 22535 Rameswaram-Banaras weekly superfast express has been provided with a two-minute additional stoppage at Pudukkottai station at 3:33/3:35 am on an experimental basis, added the statement.