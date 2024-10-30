Special trains to operate between Tambaram and Nagercoil for Deepavali; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram special train that will be operated on October 30 and October 31 to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Deepavali.

Train No. 06109 Tambaram-Nagercoil AC Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 3:45 pm on October 30 and reach Nagercoil at 4:40 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06110 Nagercoil-Tambaram AC festival special will leave Nagercoil at 8:45 am on October 31 and reach Tambaram at 9:55 pm the same day.

Coach composition will be of 12 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservations will open shortly.