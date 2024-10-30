Begin typing your search...

    Special trains to operate between Tambaram and Nagercoil for Deepavali; check details

    Train No. 06109 Tambaram-Nangercoil AC Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 3:45 pm on October 30 and reach Nagercoil at 4:40 am the following day.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Oct 2024 2:49 PM IST
    Special trains to operate between Tambaram and Nagercoil for Deepavali; check details
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram special train that will be operated on October 30 and October 31 to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Deepavali.

    Train No. 06109 Tambaram-Nagercoil AC Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 3:45 pm on October 30 and reach Nagercoil at 4:40 am the following day.

    In the return direction, Train No. 06110 Nagercoil-Tambaram AC festival special will leave Nagercoil at 8:45 am on October 31 and reach Tambaram at 9:55 pm the same day.

    Coach composition will be of 12 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

    Advance reservations will open shortly.

    southern raiwayspecial trainDeepavali
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick