Special trains to continue operations in these routes, check details here

CHENNAI: Six special trains between Tambaram –Nagercoil, Tirunelveli -Mettupalayam, Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kochuveli would continue its services.

A press release from Southern railway said Train No. 06012 Nagercoil –Tambaram weekly superfast special on Sundays would be extended from June 6 to June 30.

Similarly, Train No. 06011 Tambaram –Nagercoil weekly superfast special on Mondays will be operated from June 3rd to July 1.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli -Mettupalayam weekly special train on Sundays from June 2 to June 30. Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam –Tirunelveli weekly special on Mondays from June 3 to July 1.

Train No. 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kochuveli weekly express special on Wednesdays from June 5 to July 3.

Train No. 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly superfast special on Thursdays would be extended from June 6 to July 4.

Advance reservations for the special trains are open, Southern Railway said.