Special trains to continue operations in these routes, check details here
Similarly, Train No. 06011 Tambaram –Nagercoil weekly superfast special on Mondays will be operated from June 3rd to July 1.
CHENNAI: Six special trains between Tambaram –Nagercoil, Tirunelveli -Mettupalayam, Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kochuveli would continue its services.
A press release from Southern railway said Train No. 06012 Nagercoil –Tambaram weekly superfast special on Sundays would be extended from June 6 to June 30.
Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli -Mettupalayam weekly special train on Sundays from June 2 to June 30. Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam –Tirunelveli weekly special on Mondays from June 3 to July 1.
Train No. 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kochuveli weekly express special on Wednesdays from June 5 to July 3.
Train No. 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly superfast special on Thursdays would be extended from June 6 to July 4.
Advance reservations for the special trains are open, Southern Railway said.