Special trains to clear Dasara, Deepawali and Chhath festival rush

CHENNAI: Weekly and bi-weekly express special trains would be operated between Mysuru and Tirunelveli, Mysuru and Karaikudi, and Mysuru and Ramanathapuram to clear the extra passenger rush during Dasara, Deepawali, and Chhath festivals, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train no. 06239 Mysuru–Tirunelveli weekly special train will leave Mysuru at 8.15 am on Mondays from September 15 to November 24 (11 services) and reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 am the next day. Train no. 06240 Tirunelveli–Mysuru weekly special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3.40 pm on Tuesdays from September 16 to November 25 (11 services) and reach Mysuru at 05.40 am the next day.

Train no. 06243 Mysuru–Karaikkudi bi-weekly special train will leave Mysuru at 9.20 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays from September 18 to November 29 (22 services) to reach Karaikkudi at 11.00 am the next day.

Train no. 06244 Karaikkudi–Mysuru bi-weekly special train will leave Karaikkudi at 6.45 pm on Fridays and Sundays from September 19 to November 30 (22 services) to reach Mysuru at 07.45 am the next day.

Coach composition for the mentioned trains will be of one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two second class coaches (disabled friendly) for all the trains.

Train no. 06237 Mysuru–Ramanathapuram weekly special train will leave Mysuru at 6.35 pm on Mondays from September 15 to October 27 (seven services) to reach Ramanathapuram at 10.00 am the next day.

Train no. 06238 Ramanathapuram–Mysuru weekly special train will leave Ramanathapuram at 3.10 pm on Tuesdays from September 16 to October 28 (seven services) to reach Mysuru at 07.45 am the next day.

Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly), and one luggage cum brake van. Reservation for the special trains is open from the Southern Railway end, added the release.