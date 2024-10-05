Special trains to be operated for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of three pairs of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers across the state for Ayudha Pooja holidays.

Train No. 06171 Coimbatore – Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival Special will leave Coimbatore at 23.30 hrs on October 6 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 hrs, the next day (1 Service). In return direction Train No. 06172 Chennai Egmore – Podanur Superfast Festival Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.30 hrs on October 7(Monday) and reach Podanur at 18.00 hrs, the same day (1 Service).

Also Read: Special trains to be operated between Tambaram and Kochuveli for Pooja holidays; check details

Train No. 06178 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs on October 9 (Wednesday) and reach Nagercoil at 10.50 hrs, the next day (I Service). I return direction Train No. 06179 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Nagercoil at 19.30 hrs on October 10 (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.25 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 06186 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tuticorin Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs on October 8 (Tuesday) and reach Tuticorin at 13.50 hrs, the next day (1 Service). In return direction Train No. 06187 Tuticorin – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Tuticorin at 16.15 hrs on October 9 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.55 hrs, the next day (1 Service), a release issued by Southern Railway said.