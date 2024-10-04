Special trains to be operated between Tambaram and Kochuveli for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Tambaram and Kochuveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Pooja/Diwali Festivals.

Train No. 06035 Tambaram – Kochuveli Weekly AC Express Special will leave Tambaram at 19.30 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th November, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th December, 2024 (Fridays) and reach Kochuveli at 11.30 hrs the next day (12 Services).

Train No. 06036 Kochuveli – Tambaram Weekly AC Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 15.25 hrs on 13th, 20th, 27th October, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th November, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th December, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 07.35 hrs, the next day (12 Services)

Advance reservation for the trains comprising 14 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans are open, a release from Southern Railway said.