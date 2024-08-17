Special trains from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Velankanni announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Velankanni in order to clear a heavy rush of passengers during Velankanni church festival, according to a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06115 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni Festival Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.25 pm on 21, 28 August - 4

September (Wednesdays) and reach Velankanni at 03.55 am, the next day (3 Services).

The train will arrive Nagercoil Town at 4.40/4.45 pm, Madurai at 8.40/8.45 pm and Tiruchchirappalli at 11.15/11.25 pm.

In the return direction, Train No 06116 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central festival special will leave Velankanni at 7.10 pm on 22, 29 August - 5 September (Thursdays) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06.55 am, the next day (3 Services). The train will reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.00/11.10 pm, Madurai at 01.15/01.20 am, and Nagercoil Town at 05.05/05.10 am.

Coach Composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, three AC three-tier economy coaches, four AC three-tier economy coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one-second class coach (Disabled friendly) - one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.