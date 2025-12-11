Special trains for Sabarimala rush

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway would operate Sabarimala specials with TN stoppages to clear passenger rush. Advance reservations for all specials are open.

Train no. 07133 Hazur Sahib Nanded (Maharashtra) – Kollam Express Special will depart at 4.25 am on January 7 and reach Kollam at 10 pm the next day (one service). Train no. 07134 Kollam - Hazur Sahib Nanded Express Special will depart at 02.30 am on January 9 and reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5.30 pm the next day (one service). The train will comprise five AC three-tier economy coaches, nine AC three-tier coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and a luggage cum brake van.

Train no. 07135 Charlapalli – Kollam Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 11.20 am on January 14 and 21 and reach Kollam at 10 pm the next day (one service). Train no. 07136 Kollam – Charlapalli Express Special will depart at 2.30 am on January 16 and 23 and reach Charlapalli at 1 pm the next day (one service). The train will comprise an AC first class cum AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans. All the trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem and Erode.