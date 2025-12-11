Begin typing your search...

    Special trains for Sabarimala rush

    The train will comprise an AC first class cum AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2025 9:13 PM IST
    Special trains for Sabarimala rush
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway would operate Sabarimala specials with TN stoppages to clear passenger rush. Advance reservations for all specials are open.

    Train no. 07133 Hazur Sahib Nanded (Maharashtra) – Kollam Express Special will depart at 4.25 am on January 7 and reach Kollam at 10 pm the next day (one service). Train no. 07134 Kollam - Hazur Sahib Nanded Express Special will depart at 02.30 am on January 9 and reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 5.30 pm the next day (one service). The train will comprise five AC three-tier economy coaches, nine AC three-tier coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and a luggage cum brake van.

    Train no. 07135 Charlapalli – Kollam Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 11.20 am on January 14 and 21 and reach Kollam at 10 pm the next day (one service). Train no. 07136 Kollam – Charlapalli Express Special will depart at 2.30 am on January 16 and 23 and reach Charlapalli at 1 pm the next day (one service). The train will comprise an AC first class cum AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans. All the trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem and Erode.

    Southern Railway (SR)Indian RailwayExpress trainSabarimala Season
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X