Special trains, extension of spl services from Rameswaram-Tirupati, Central-Shalimar

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate special trains and extend current special services between Rameswaram – Tirupati and Chennai Central – Shalimar (West Bengal) to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train 06080 Rameswaram – Tirupati Express Special will leave Rameswaram at 4.30 pm on December 2 and 9 (Tuesday) and reach Tirupati at 10.10 am, the next day (two services).

In the return direction, Train 06079 Tirupati – Rameswaram Express Special will leave Tirupati at 11.55 am on December 3 and 10 (Wednesday) and reach Rameswaram at 04.45 am, the next day (two services). The train will have stoppages at Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Vellore and Katpadi. Advance reservation for the special trains will open at 8 am today (November 27) from Southern Railway end.

Two special trains with existing timings, stoppages and composition will be extended. Train 02841 Shalimar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special leaving Shalimar at 6.30 pm on Mondays and reaching Central station at 11.30 pm the next day will be extended to run on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (five services).

Train 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Special leaving Central station at 4.30 am on Wednesday and reaching Shalimar at 11.20 am the next day will be extended to run on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (five services). Advance reservations for the special trains are open from the Southern Railway end.