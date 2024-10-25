Special trains between Hubbali and Kollam announced for Deepavali festival; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified special trains in Hubballi – Kollam – Hubballi sector, to clear extra rush during Deepavali festival, said a Southern Railway note.

Train No 07313 Hubballi – Kollam Festival Express Special will leave Hubballi at 3.15 pm on October 26 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 5.10 pm, the next day (one service).

In return direction train no 07314 Kollam – Hubballi Festival express special will leave Kollam at 8.30 pm on October 27, (Sunday) and reach Hubballi at 8.45 pm, the next day (one service).

The trains will have stoppages at Salem, Karur and Tenkasi on both sides.

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, two AC first class cum AC three tier coaches, three AC three tier coaches, five sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservation for the festival special trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.