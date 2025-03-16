Special trains between Danapur and SMVT Bengaluru extended; check details

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified extension of services of the following special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival with the existing timings and stoppages.

The service of Train No. 03251 Danapur - SMVT Bengaluru Special (running via Perambur, Katpadi & Jolarpettai) leaving Danapur at 3.00 pm on Sunday and Monday and reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 pm, the third day will be extended to run on March 16 and 17 (2 Services).

The service of Train No. 03252 SMVT Bengaluru - Danapur (running via Jolarpettai, Katpadi & Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and reaching Danapur at 11.55 pm, the third day will be extended to run on March 18 and 19 (2 Services).