Train No. 06005 will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 21:00 hrs on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) and arrive at Santragachi at 07:15 hrs on the third day.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Special trains between Chennai Central and Santragachi to clear extra rush; check here for more details
Express Train

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Thursday has announced the operation of reserved special trains between MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi to manage the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06005/06006 MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Express Specials:

Train No. 06005 will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 21:00 hrs on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) and arrive at Santragachi at 07:15 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 06006 will leave Santragachi at 10:00 hrs on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) and reach MGR Chennai Central at 15:30 hrs the next day.

The trains will consist of 15 Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second Class Coaches that are Divyang friendly.

This initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand for travel and provide passengers with additional travel options.

MGR Chennai CentralSouthern Railwayspecial trains
Online Desk

