Special trains between Chennai Central and Santragachi to clear extra rush; check here for more details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Thursday has announced the operation of reserved special trains between MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi to manage the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06005/06006 MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Express Specials:

Train No. 06005 will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 21:00 hrs on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) and arrive at Santragachi at 07:15 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 06006 will leave Santragachi at 10:00 hrs on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) and reach MGR Chennai Central at 15:30 hrs the next day.

The trains will consist of 15 Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Second Class Coaches that are Divyang friendly.

This initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand for travel and provide passengers with additional travel options.