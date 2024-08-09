Special Sub-Inspector suspended for abusing farmers at police checkpoint in Madurai
According to officials, Madurai City Police Commissioner J Loganathan took action against Special Sub-Inspector, Thavamani, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
MADURAI: A special sub-inspector of police has been suspended for allegedly abusing farmers at a checkpoint in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, officials said on Thursday.
The video shows Thavamani using obscene language towards farmers.
He was posted at Kodalputhur police station.
The incident occurred at a police checkpoint near the Paravai Vegetable Market in Madurai three days ago, officials said on Thursday. The SSI had reportedly stopped a cargo vehicle carrying farmers and flower bags, leading to a confrontation.
In the video, Thavamani could be heard using abusive language and threatening to hit one of the farmers with his footwear, they added. More details are awaited.