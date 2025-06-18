Special meet addresses admission woes of class 12 students in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In order to ensure that the students completed school education and continue their higher studies, a special grievance meet was organised by Tiruchy district administration and the students were assisted to avail admission in the colleges on Tuesday.

The District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said that the special grievance meeting has been organised to assist the students who have been struggling to get admission in the colleges due to various factors, including poor financial background.

This special grievance meeting is to be held every month, and the students who have completed their class 12 can approach the special cell established for higher education. The officials concerned would help them solve their grievances.

Stating that there are around 3,000 students who had successfully completed their class 12 and are not able to continue their higher education, the Collector said, special teams are formed to locate those students, and the officials have been asked to ensure all the students pursue college education.

“Those who could not complete their class 10 would be identified and they will be admitted in the ITIs and the district administration would help them avail the government benefits for pursuing their education,” Pradeep Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Collector said that several complaints have been received about the delay in disbursal of educational loans by banks and they would be rectified soon. “The district administration has planned to list out those banks delaying educational loans and would get assurance from them in the prompt release of the loans. Money should not prevent a student from pursuing education,” added the Collector.

Earlier, Che collector distributed admission orders from Periyar EVR Government Arts and Science College to two students