Special Investigation Team books 7th case against Veeramani

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases against granite baron Veeramani has booked another case of sexual harassment of minor girls, raising the number of cases against the businessman to seven.
A new case has been registered against him based on complaints from a woman who stated that she was abused by the businessman when she was a minor.
On Sunday, police teams also conducted searches at Veeramani's house, which has been identified as a scene of crime in the cases.
Earlier this week, SIT arrested three longtime drivers of the businessman for aiding him by ferrying minor girls to the houses where they were abused.
The arrested persons were identified as Lasar, Parthiban and Babu. Lasar was with Veeramani for 23 years, while the two others were employed with Veeramani for eight years. Police said that survivors are also approaching them through the SIT's WhatsApp helpline, 9345319676.
Earlier, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj had issued orders directing that Veeramani and two of his associates, Mahendra Simhan (63) and Shanthi (60), be detained under the Goondas Act.
Veeramani, who ran GEM Granites and Group of companies and his associates have been in prison since August 29.