SIT registers another case against Pocso accused Veeramani

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases against granite baron R Veeramani has booked another case of sexual harassment of minor girls, raising the number of cases against the businessman to six. A fresh case was registered against him based on complaints from two more girls.
On Sunday, police teams also conducted searches at Veeramani's house, which has been identified as a scene of crime in the cases. So far, police have taken action on complaints of sexual violence against 10 girls, and a probe is under way.
Earlier this week, SIT arrested three longtime drivers of the businessman for aiding him by ferrying minor girls to the houses where they were abused.
The arrested persons were identified as Lasar, Parthiban and Babu. Lasar was with Veeramani for 23 years, while the two others were employed with Veeramani for eight years. Police said that survivors are also approaching them through the SIT's WhatsApp helpline, 9345319676. Earlier, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj had issued orders directing that Veeramani and two of his associates, Mahendra Simhan (63) and Shanthi (60), be detained under the Goondas Act. Veeramani, who ran GEM Granites and Group of companies and his associates have been in prison since August 29.
Another person, Ganesan (42), a former employee of Veeramani, was arrested for being in possession of a video of Veeramani sexually abusing a minor and not alerting the police. The case was eventually transferred to an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT), supervised by Commissioner A Amalraj.
A pendrive with the video was sent to the city police's Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit in October 2025, and a case was registered on October 7, 2025. However, a closure report was filed by the city police in February 2026 stating that the video was unclear. This was rejected by the special court judge, after which the police began the investigation again and identified the man in the video as Veeramani.