Special court remands former minister Anbil Mahesh in custody till November 6

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan, appearing for the police, submitted that the police had waited outside the advocate's office for an hour before arresting Mahesh. He said the High Court had cited several reasons for rejecting his anticipatory bail plea, including the need for custodial interrogation and the possibility of witnesses being influenced and evidence being destroyed.

He also pointed to evidence of online transactions indicating financial dealings worth approximately Rs 400 crore and sought judicial custody, stating that the arrest had been made in accordance with due procedure.

Mahesh's counsel argued that permission from the Secretary to the Public Department was insufficient as the prior sanction from the Governor, competent authority to prosecute a former minister, was not obtained.

Contending that the arrest violated the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the lawyers opposed his remand. They also submitted that the case arose from a dispute between two office-bearers of the Private Schools Association, alleging that BT Arasukumar had collected money and purchased properties in his own name. They pointed out that government files required signatures from officials across departments and not just the minister.

The lawyers further argued that the police had cited the need for a comprehensive investigation and the prevention of witness tampering but had produced no new evidence to justify the arrest.