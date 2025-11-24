Special buses to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special services to facilitate long-distance travellers heading to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival, according to SETC managing director R Mohan.

SETC will operate ultra-deluxe, AC buses with both seating and sleeper options from Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Madurai, and Coimbatore to Tiruvannamalai on December 2 and 3.

Additionally, for Pournami in Tiruvannamalai, 160 SETC buses, including AC and non-AC seated and sleeper services, will be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai on December 3 and 4. Passengers can book tickets for these special services in both directions through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official app.

For information on bus services, passengers can call the following numbers:

Madurai: 9445014426

Tirunelveli: 9445014428

Nagercoil: 9445014432

Thoothukudi: 9445014430

Coimbatore: 9445014435

Chennai Headquarters: 9445014463, 9445014424