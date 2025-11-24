Special buses to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Nov 2025 8:21 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special services to facilitate long-distance travellers heading to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival, according to SETC managing director R Mohan.

    SETC will operate ultra-deluxe, AC buses with both seating and sleeper options from Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Madurai, and Coimbatore to Tiruvannamalai on December 2 and 3.

    Additionally, for Pournami in Tiruvannamalai, 160 SETC buses, including AC and non-AC seated and sleeper services, will be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai on December 3 and 4. Passengers can book tickets for these special services in both directions through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official app.

    For information on bus services, passengers can call the following numbers:

    Madurai: 9445014426

    Tirunelveli: 9445014428

    Nagercoil: 9445014432

    Thoothukudi: 9445014430

    Coimbatore: 9445014435

    Chennai Headquarters: 9445014463, 9445014424

    SETC BusTiruvannamalaiKarthigai Deepam
