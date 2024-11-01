Special buses to ply to Tiruchendur for 'soorasamharam' event

CHENNAI: In light of the 'soorasamharam' event during Kanda Sashti celebrations at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on November 7, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses on November 6 from various locations, including Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, and Bengaluru, to Tiruchendur.

Additionally, return bus services from Tiruchendur to these cities will also be available on November 7, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Also Read: Preparations under way for Kandha Sashti festival at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple

Devotees have been encouraged to book their tickets in advance through the official TNSTC website www.tnstc.in or via the TNSTC mobile app.