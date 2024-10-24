Preparations under way for Kandha Sashti festival at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple

CHENNAI: The famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple is gearing up for the annual Kanda Sashti festival, which is set to begin on November 2 with the Yagasala Pooja.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, highlight of the popular festival, the Soorasamharam (annihilation of demon), will take place on November 7 on the seashore in the evening, followed by the Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) on November 8.

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the sea-facing shrine in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district during the festival, large-scale preparations are under way. Temporary sheds, covering a total area of 1,11,118 square feet, are being set up across 18 locations. Additionally, 225 permanent and 190 temporary restrooms are being installed to accommodate the large crowds, the report added.

Water tanks will be available throughout the temple premises from where volunteers will distribute drinking water to devotees waiting to catch a glimpse of the deities. Also, large LED screens will be placed around the temple to ensure all devotees can watch the main events such as the Yagasala Pooja and the Golden Chariot procession.

For enhanced security, additional surveillance cameras are being installed in and around the premises. A designated parking area outside the Murugan temple has also been arranged to accommodate buses and private vehicles of visiting devotees, said the Daily Thanthi report.