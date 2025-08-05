Special buses to operate across TN for 3 days from August 8

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased passenger traffic over the extended weekend from August 8-10, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special bus services in addition to its regular fleet, according to a statement issued by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

To meet this surge in demand, 340 special buses will be operated on August 8 (Friday), and 350 on August 9 (Saturday) from Kilambakkam bus terminals to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

From Koyambedu terminus, 55 buses each will be operated on August 8 and 9 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will operate each on August 8 and 9. Additionally, 200 special services will be run from cities such as Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various parts of the state.

To facilitate return travel on August 10 (Sunday), special buses will be operated from native towns to Chennai and Bengaluru based on passengers’ demand.

With more bookings expected in the coming days, passengers intending to travel long distances have been advised to book tickets in advance through the official portal www.tnstc.in or via the mobile app to avoid last-minute congestion.