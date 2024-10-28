Special buses to be operated across TN for Deepavali from 28.10.2024

CHENNAI: As Deepavali approaches on October 31, special bus services will be operated from today(October 28) for people going to their hometowns.

The special buses will operate from bus terminuses in Chennai, including Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and Madhavaram.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on October 21 has announced the operation of 14,016 buses including 11,176 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the state from October 28 to 30 for those returning to their hometowns.

Also Read: Deepavali rush: 14,016 buses to operate from Chennai for passengers to go to their hometowns

He said a total of 7,740 special buses would be operated in the state from October 28 to 30.

“Along with daily services of 2,092 buses from the city, we will operate 4,900 special buses from the city. From other parts of the State, we will operate 2,910 buses for the three days,” he said.