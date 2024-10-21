Deepavali rush: 11,176 special buses to operate from Chennai for passengers to go to their hometowns

CHENNAI: State Transport Undertakings will be operating 14,016 buses including 11,176 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the state from October 28 to 30 to facilitate the travel of people visiting their native places for the Deepavali celebration on October 31.

The special buses in the city would be operated from Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram terminus.

After reviewing the preparation for the operation of special buses with senior officials of the transport corporations and transport department at the secretariat on Monday, transport minister SS Sivasankar said a total of 7,740 special buses would be operated in the state from October 28 to 30.

“Along with daily services of 2,092 buses from the city, we will operate 4,900 special buses from the city. From other parts of the State, we will operate 2,910 buses for the three days,” he said.

He added that the MTC would operate special link buses from CMBT to Kilambakkam and Madhavaram from where the special buses would be operated.

Sivasankar also advised those travelling on their vehicles to avoid the Tambaram and Perungalathur routes and instead take the Outer Ring Road via Vandalur or OMR Thiruporur-Chengalpattu route.

The Minister said passengers could make use of the online ticket booking facility.

Also, a round-the-clock control room for passengers in Koyambedu and mobile numbers for complaints, 9445014450 and 9445014436, have been set up.

He also warned of action against omnibus operators if passengers complain of high ticket fares.

The passengers can complain against Omni buses on the toll-free numbers: 1800 425 6151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611.

Post-Deepavali

For the benefit of the passengers returning after Deepavali, the corporation would operate 12,846 buses for people to return to Chennai and other places for three days from November 2 to 4.

The transport corporations would operate 9,441 buses, including 3,165 special buses, for the benefit of commuters arriving from across the State to Chennai and 3,405 special buses between important destinations.















