Special buses announced to clear weekend, auspicious day rush: Check details here

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has announced special buses for three days to manage rushes during the weekend and auspicious days (Subha Muhurtham Naal).

According to the department release, on May 3,4 and 5 of Muhurtham and weekends, special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

Accordingly, there are 290 buses on May 3 and 365 buses on the May 4 and from Coimbatore to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Hosur, along with daily operating buses.

55 buses will be operated to Bengaluru on May 3,4.

200 special buses are plying from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations, added a report from Daily Thanthi.

Special buses are planned to operate from places as per the needs of the passengers to facilitate them to return from their hometowns to Chennai and Bangalore on Sunday.

Over the weekend, 5,827 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 3,831 passengers for Saturday, and 6,522 passengers for Sunday.

To avoid last minute rush, you can book and travel through www.tnstc.in and the mobile app.

Officers have been appointed at all bus stations to monitor the operation of this special buses.