Speaker Appavu walks out of Constitution conclave over expunging remarks against Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Monday walked out of the special meeting on the “75th anniversary of Constitution” meeting held in Bihar Legislative Assembly after the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, refused to record parts of his speech critical of Governor RN Ravi in the minutes of the meeting.

Delivering his address at the celebration of “75th anniversary of Constitution: Contribution to Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values” held in the Bihar Legislative Assembly under the leadership of Harivansh Narayan Singh, TNLA speaker Appavu said, “Recently, there has been an increasing trend of Governors unnecessarily meddling in many matters not defined in the Constitution. The activities of the Governor of Tamil Nadu are deeply worrying.”

Accusing TN Governor RN Ravi of “making a mockery of Constitutional provisions” since assuming office, Appavu, whose speech was later circulated to the media by the State Information Department here, said, “The Governor continues to disrespect the people of Tamil Nadu, their elected government, and the century-old Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Such activities by Governors are increasingly taking place not only in Tamil Nadu but also in states ruled by opposition parties, which is amusing.”

As the TNLA speaker continued to register the alleged unconstitutional behaviour of the TN Governor in recent years, meeting chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh interrupted and advised him to refrain from talking about the Governor. The deputy chairman of RS also said that Appavu’s remarks about the Governor would not be recorded in the meeting minutes.

Questioning the decision, Speaker Appavu said, “The Governor of Tamil Nadu is acting against the Constitution. If I cannot speak about this at this conference, then where else can I speak?” However, Harivansh Narayan Singh insisted that remarks about the Governor would not be recorded in meeting minutes. Appavu walked out in protest of the meeting moments later.