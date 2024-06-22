Speaker Appavu slams Mano Thangaraj for his remarks against BJP

CHENNAI: Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Appavu on Saturday condemned State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj in the Assembly.



Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Minister Mano Thangaraj criticised the Centre-ruling BJP for a few minister without speaking about his department.

Subsequently, Speaker M Appavu intervened and warned the Minister in stern words for apparently criticising the saffron party.



The speaker reprimanded the Minister saying that he should not speak in the Assembly session, that too in his department's debate in the Assembly as he does in a party public meeting.

Responding to this, Minister Mano Thangaraj stated the representatives of political parties should only talk about politics.

Further, the Speaker intervened and said, "We can talk about politics but we should not be talking without civility unrelated to our department. There are many senior ministers here to talk about politics more than you."

At last, Minister Mano Thangaraj started reading the new announcements and concluded his speech.