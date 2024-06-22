Dairy Industry Development Centres will be set up for entrepreneurs, says Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development department, Mano Thangaraj on Saturday informed the Assembly that two Dairy Industry Development Centres will be set up for entrepreneurs who wish to start a new dairy farming business.



Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Mano Thangaraj said, "Dairy Industry Development Centres will be started at two places in the State to provide suitable vocational training, resource financial assistance to farmers, youths who want to become entrepreneurs in the dairy industry."

He also said that appropriate training will be provided in the Dairy Industry Development Centres to be established in animal husbandry, fodder production and effective handling of the dairy industry and these two centres will be established through the department's own fund.

"Also milk cans, milk measuring equipment, registers and pap testing equipment will be provided to newly registered milk producers cooperative societies in 2024-25," he stated.

Considering the shortage of fodder, Minister said that the milk producers will be provided with fodder grass at a cost of Rs 1 crore, and the nutritional tonic required for the milk producers' cattle will be sold at a reasonable price through the milk producers' co-operative societies.