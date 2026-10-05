Speak to us directly, fishermen tell CM Vijay; stage black flag protest against plan for new Secretariat in Pattinapakkam

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of GO 564 dated September 8, issued for the proposed Secretariat project. They also sought protection of land in Town Survey Nos 4592 and 4593, acquired for rehabilitation under GO No 3313 dated October 10, 1957, for the Mullikuppam and Mullimanagar fishing communities.

Carrying black flags and raising slogans demanding that the government return their ancestral land, the protesters said the proposed project would affect the livelihood and homes of thousands of people in the coastal villages. Black flags were also tied to fishing boats and placed across stretches of the beach, while fish vendors and restaurants in Pattinapakkam joined the protest.