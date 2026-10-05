Speak to us directly, fishermen tell CM Vijay; stage black flag protest against plan for new Secretariat in Pattinapakkam

CHENNAI: Stepping up their opposition to the proposal to construct a new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, residents of 10 coastal fishing hamlets from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram and Mullikuppam on Sunday hoisted black flags on houses, fish shops, restaurants, and boats, and took out a black flag procession in Srinivasapuram.
The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of GO 564 dated September 8, issued for the proposed Secretariat project. They also sought protection of land in Town Survey Nos 4592 and 4593, acquired for rehabilitation under GO No 3313 dated October 10, 1957, for the Mullikuppam and Mullimanagar fishing communities.
Carrying black flags and raising slogans demanding that the government return their ancestral land, the protesters said the proposed project would affect the livelihood and homes of thousands of people in the coastal villages. Black flags were also tied to fishing boats and placed across stretches of the beach, while fish vendors and restaurants in Pattinapakkam joined the protest.
Fishermen urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to visit the area and understand the concerns of residents directly.
Social activist and advocate Umasankari said a case had already been filed challenging the GO and claimed that more than 10,000 people would be affected if the Secretariat was constructed at the site.
She urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to withdraw the order and return the land to the fishing communities.