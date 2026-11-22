He also questioned Palaniswami’s handling of repeated appeals by former leaders who wanted to work together under the AIADMK flag.

Velumani’s remarks followed a recent encounter with Minister KA Sengottaiyan at a wedding in Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

Asked about their conversation at Coimbatore airport on Saturday, Palaniswami told reporters that Velumani was one of the AIADMK’s two crore members and asked them to refrain from raising questions about him there.

Responding in a post on X, Velumani thanked Palaniswami for calling him a party worker. Even if the remark had been intended as a slight, he said, he could think of no greater honour. His identity as an AIADMK member came first, and no office meant more to him than carrying the party flag.