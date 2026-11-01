'Encounter specialist' Velladurai joins AIADMK, eyes Ambasamudram seat

CHENNAI: The entry of former Additional Superintendent of Police and encounter specialist S Velladurai into the AIADMK could add a new dimension to the political contest in Ambasamudram, where Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has announced his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly by-election.
Velladurai joined the AIADMK on Sunday in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai. His induction carries political significance, as he is believed to be eyeing an AIADMK ticket from Ambasamudram, popularly known as Ambai, where a by-election is needed after AIADMK MLA Esakki Subbiah resigned and subsequently joined the ruling TVK.
Velladurai, who belongs to the Thevar community, could also bring a community dimension to the AIADMK's candidate selection in the constituency, which has a considerable chunk of the community votes.
Velladurai's possible candidature could end the discussions around fielding Seeman as a common opposition candidate against the TVK.
His political realignment also comes against the backdrop of the uncertainty surrounding his association with VK Sasikala. Velladurai had earlier joined the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), headed by Sasikala, and contested from Nanguneri in the 2026 Assembly election. He, however, failed to win.
The party removed Sasikala from the post of general secretary after internal differences. With the leadership arrangement he had aligned himself with no longer in place, Velladurai appears to have had limited political options, prompting his move to the AIADMK.
Explaining his decision, Velladurai told reporters after joining the AIADMK that the party principles he had associated with, along with Sasikala, did not suit him.
His entry now shifts focus to the AIADMK's candidate selection in Ambasamudram and whether Palaniswami will consider fielding him.