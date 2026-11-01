'Encounter specialist' Velladurai joins AIADMK, eyes Ambasamudram seat

Velladurai joined the AIADMK on Sunday in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai. His induction carries political significance, as he is believed to be eyeing an AIADMK ticket from Ambasamudram, popularly known as Ambai, where a by-election is needed after AIADMK MLA Esakki Subbiah resigned and subsequently joined the ruling TVK.

Velladurai, who belongs to the Thevar community, could also bring a community dimension to the AIADMK's candidate selection in the constituency, which has a considerable chunk of the community votes.

Velladurai's possible candidature could end the discussions around fielding Seeman as a common opposition candidate against the TVK.