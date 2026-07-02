SP Velumani to remain in AIADMK, calls for inclusive approach from EPS

Speaking to media in Coimbatore after returning from Chennai, a day after submitting his resignation as the party's deputy general secretary, Velumani said the leadership should ensure that all senior functionaries who had contributed to the party over the years were accommodated.

"Those who have worked for the party since the days of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and those who also worked for Edappadi K Palaniswami to become Chief Minister, was not given organisational responsibilities. Therefore, leaders including myself, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani and KP Anbalagan resigned from our posts. However, we will continue to remain members of the party that gave us our identity. We have clearly conveyed this in our letter to the party leadership," he said.