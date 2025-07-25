SP suspends 3 Tiruvarur cops

TIRUCHY: Three police personnel from Tiruvarur were suspended by the Superintendent of Police after their nexus with bootleggers was confirmed on Thursday.

It is said that there was a wide complaint against the constable Saravanan from Nannilam police station, special branch police Rajesh and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing police Selvendran for having an association with bootleggers from the surrounding area.

Subsequently, the Superintendent of Police Karun Garad, ordered a departmental inquiry in which their nexus with the bootleggers was confirmed.

The special team, which conducted an inquiry, submitted the detailed report to SP Garad.

Based on the report against the trio, disciplinary action was initiated against them, and the SP recommended serious action.

Accordingly, on Thursday, all three policemen were suspended. They were also asked to be present for further inquiry.