Southwest monsoon intensifies in interior districts of north Tamil Nadu, says weather department, forecasts rains till June 8

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon is intensifying in the interior districts of north Tamil Nadu, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

According to the weather department, southwest monsoon has brought widespread showers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas until June 5 due to low circulation over the south-eastern parts.

On June 5, there is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet districts.

From June 6-8, light rain is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, said the weather officials.

The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai for the next 48 hours. It is also reported that light rain is possible in a few places.

:

The weather department has also warned fishermen to avoid the Kanniyakumari Sea, Gulf of Mannar, and adjacent southeast coastal areas, the central areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal, the south and adjoining middleeast Bay of Bengal, the north Andaman Sea, and Lakshadweep due to strong winds.