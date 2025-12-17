Southern Railway to ply Tambaram-Tirunelveli holiday special

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Tirunelveli and Tambaram to manage the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday rush. Advance reservation commences at 8 am on Thursday.

Train no. 06166 Tirunelveli – Tambaram Special will depart at 11.30 pm on December 28 and January 4 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 10.55 am the next day (two services). In the return direction, train no. 06165 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Special will depart at 3.30 pm on December 29 and January 5 (Mondays) and reach Tirunelveli at 4 am the next day (two services).

The trains will have stoppages at Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy and Chengalpattu. The train would comprise an AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches and two second-class coaches (disabled-friendly).