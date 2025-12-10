Southern Railway to run special trains for Christmas, New Year holidays

CHENNAI: In view of the increase in passenger travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Southern Railway has announced special train services between Tuticorin and Mysuru.

The Mysuru–Tuticorin special (Train No 06283) will run on December 23 and 27, departing Mysuru at 6.35 pm and reaching Tuticorin at 11 am the next day. The return service, Tuticorin–Mysuru special (Train No 06284), will operate on December 24 and 28, leaving Tuticorin at 2 pm and arriving at Mysuru at 7.45 am the following day.

In Tamil Nadu, the trains will stop at Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Kovilpatti before reaching Tuticorin.

Reservations will open at 8 am on December 10 through regular booking channels, including online platforms and reservation counters.