Southern Railway to run Express special trains between Coimbatore and Jaipur

CHENNAI: Express Special trains would be operated between Coimbatore and Jaipur to clear extra rush of passengers, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 06181 Coimbatore – Jaipur Weekly Express Special will leave Coimbatore at 02.30 am on December 18 and 25(Thursday) and reach Jaipur at 1.25 pm, the third day (two services).

In return direction, Train No 06182 Jaipur - Coimbatore Weekly Express Special

will leave Jaipur at 10.05 pm on December 21 and 28 (Sunday) and reach Coimbatore at 08.30 am, the fourth day (two services). The train will have stoppages at Salem, Jolarpettai and Katpadi.

Coach Composition will be of seven AC three tier coaches,four AC three tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. Advance Reservation for the special trains will open at 08.00 am on November

28 (Friday) from Southern Railway end, added the release.