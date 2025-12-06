Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Dec 2025 12:04 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-06 06:36:53  )
    Southern Railway to provide additional coaches for express trains amid flight cancellations
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Additional coaches would be provided in the express trains as an alternate transport for passengers affected by cancellation of flights by Indigo airlines, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

    Train No 12695 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express, Train No 12601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express, Train No 22158 Chennai Beach – Mumbai CST Superfast Express on December 6 will be temporarily provided with one AC three tier coach.

    Train No 22157 Mumbai CST - Chennai Beach Superfast Express, Train No 12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express journey commencing on December 7 will be temporarily provided with One AC Three Tier Coach.

    Train No 20481 Jodhpur – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express on December 10 would also be temporarily provided with one AC three tier coach, added the release.

    DTNEXT Bureau

