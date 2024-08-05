Southern railway regulates trains services from Tamil Nadu for facilitating track maintenance works; check details here

CHENNAI: Train services from and to Tamil Nadu will be regulated for facilitating track maintenance works scheduled for the month of August in Thiruvananthapuram division, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 16649 Mangaluru Central – Kanniyakumari Parasuram express leaving Mangaluru Central at 05.05 am on 8 August will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central and partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kanniyakumari.

Train No 16650 Kanniyakumari – Mangaluru Parasuram Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 03.45 am on 9 August will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06.15 am.

Train No 16729 Madurai – Punalur Express leaving Madurai at 11.25 pm on 8 August will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur.

Train No 16730 Punalur – Madurai Express leaving Punalur at 5.15 pm on 6, 9 August will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli.

Train No 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express, leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on 16,17,18,19, 20,21,22,23,24,25 and 26 August will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala and Alappuzha. Additional stoppages will be provided at Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla and Chengannur.

Train No 12697 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express Leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on 18, 25 August will be diverted via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. Additional stoppages will be provided at Ernakulam Town and Kottayam.

Train No 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on 8, 10 August will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappall skipping stoppages of Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikudi.

Train No 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 09.45 am on 8 August will be diverted to run via Pudukkottai, Manamadurai, Virudhunagar skipping stoppages at Manapparai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Kudal Nagar and Madurai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Karaikudi and Manamadurai, added the statement.